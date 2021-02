Mr. Mack Donald “Beaver” Daniels, age 82, of Burkesville, Kentucky, husband of Joyce (Carver) Daniels, father of Sheriff Scot Daniels, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.