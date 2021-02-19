Mr. Mack Donald “Beaver” Daniels (Updated)

Mr. Mack Donald “Beaver” Daniels, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 82 years, 7 months, and 11 days. He was born on Thursday, July 7, 1938 in the Jones Ridge Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Bill and Allie (Page) Daniels. He was of the Baptist faith, a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, a 1959 Graduate of Burkesville High School, a Drill Sergeant in the U.S. Army, Park Director for the City of Burkesville, and worked in road construction for Raymond Strange, R.E. Gaddie, and Gaddie –Shamrock, and he loved softball and bird hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Hubert Daniels, James Daniels, Cecil Daniels, Ken Daniels, Howard Daniels, Russell Daniels, and Jeanette Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Carver) Daniels of Burkesville, Kentucky whom he wed on Friday, September 12, 1975, son, Scot P. (and Amy) Daniels, grandchildren, Amber Daniels (and Jake Dail), Devin P. Daniels, sister-in-law, Lee Jean Carver, brother-in-law, John (and Linda) Carver all of Burkesville, Kentucky, along with several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Shelton, and Bro. Jonathan Herald officiating. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 until the funeral hour on Sunday . Burial will be in the Vincent Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the Burkesville Little League Fund C/O Citizens Bank of Cumberland County in Mr. Daniels’s memory. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.