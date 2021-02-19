Donnie Poynter, age 61, of Cave City, departed this life on Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Elizabethtown. He was born on April 17, 1959 in Sterling, IL to the late Billy Thomas Poynter and Martha Smith Poynter, who survives. He was married to Debra York Poynter, who also survives.

Donnie was a entrepreneur and a member of Northtown United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife and mother, he leaves to honor his memory—sons, Brad Poynter (Ashley) of Cave City and Patrick Poynter (Beth) of Cave City; stepson, David Carroll of Bowling Green; stepdaughter, Lydia Dowdell of Illinois; four grandchildren, Hadley, Addyson and Graham Poynter and Charlie Carroll; brothers, Ricky Poynter (Debbie) of Horse Cave and Joe Poynter of Hardyville. Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lexi Makenna Poynter and brothers, Bobby and John Poynter.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

