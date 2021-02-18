Thursday 18th February 2021
Kimberly Copas

  • @ 2:37 pm

Kimberly Copas, 61, of Mount Hermon, KY passed away Sunday, February 14th, at Summitt Medical Center, Hermitage, TN.
Kimberly was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 19, 1959, daughter of the late Velma (Manning) and James Reggie Vibbert.
She married Gary Copas January 1, 2005, who survives. She was a Attendant Care Aid at Monroe County Medical Center

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Gary Copas of Mt. Hermon, two sons, Waylon Pickerell, of Tompkinsville, KY;  Wesley Pickerell, of Tompkinsville, KY;  two step sons Jeremy “Red” Copas, of Tompkinsville, KY;  Dennis Copas, of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Keena Allen, of Indiana;  Kevin Vibbert, of Tompkinsville, KY. 12 grandkids, 2 great-grandkids, special friends, Stephanie Rice, Cindy Hart & Ruby Perkins & several nieces & nephews.

Her Parents, son, Whitman Pickerell & step-son, Johnathan Copas preceded her in death.

Funeral Service will be held 11 AM on Monday, February 22nd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Brother Doug Copas will officiate, Burial White Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, February 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY & 8 AM to 11 AM on Monday, until service time.

Donations to help with funeral expenses.
