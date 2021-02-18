Jonathan Gordon Gupton, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 40 years of age.

Born on July 13, 1980, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, he was a son of the late James Alvin and Marcella Dawn Ellis Gupton. Jonathan was a former brake press operator for LB Manufacturing and Akebono Brake Corporation. Most recently, he was a non-emergency transportation driver for Wilkerson’s Transport and DTS Transport. Jonathan loved fishing, going to the beach, and collecting Hot Wheels. He was an avid country music fan and enjoyed attending country music concerts. Jonathan attended Coral Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Kasey Lawhorn Gupton, of Glasgow, whom he wed on September 15, 2007; his brother, Anthony Todd Gupton of Campbellsville; his sister, Leigh Ann (and Sam) Bell of Columbia; a nephew, Billy Bell of Columbia; a niece, Stephanie Bell of Columbia; his father and mother-in-law, Steve and Gwen Lawhorn of Russell Springs; and his beloved dog, Jasmine, that he considered his baby.

Funeral services are 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Bernard Funeral Home with Brother John Chowning officiating. Burial will follow in Jamestown City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Bernard Funeral Home.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance. Facial coverings are required.

Chris Corbin, Steve Lawhorn, Todd Gupton, Marty McNeal, William Bryant, and Evan Selby will serve as Jonathan’s pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the National Kidney Foundation,

30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or Kosair Charities, P.O. Box 37370 Louisville, KY 40233-7370.

Jonathan’s funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bernard Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.bernardfuneralhome.com.