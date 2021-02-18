Thursday 18th February 2021
Billy Gray

  • @ 3:03 pm

Billy Gray, 54, of Manchester, KY passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.  The Onida, KY native was a retired horse groomer and member of Fellowship Tabernacle in Manchester.  He was a son of the late Sandlin Paul Gray and Phyllis Maxie Owens. 

He is survived by 2 brothers:  Paul Gray and Todd Gray, both of Manchester, KY; 

1 sister:  Sandy Foote and husband, James, Manchester, KY; 

His step mother:  Darlene Gray, Manchester, KY; 

His step father:  Billy Don Owens, Manchester, KY; 

Several nieces and nephews. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Manchester, KY with burial in Sandlin Branch Cemetery.   Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

 

