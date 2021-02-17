Rita Faye Bragg, age 59, of Glasgow, died Monday, February 15, 2021. She was born in Glasgow on July 29, 1961 to the late John M. Phillips and Hallie (Haynes) Phillips (Henry Brown), who still survives. She worked at Lowes for 29 years and was a member of the South Green Street Church of Christ.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Justin Pedigo (Kara Beth) of Smiths Grove and Chris Bragg (Dana) of Bowling Green; one sister, Janet Jones (Jeff) of Smiths Grove; two brothers, Donald Phillips (Myrita) and Jeff Phillips (Charlotte) both of Glasgow; four grandchildren, Kendallyn Pedigo, Tristen Cline, Peyton Bragg, and Chase Bragg; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles also survive.

Funeral services for Ms. Bragg will be 1:00 PM, Monday, February 22nd at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and Monday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Bragg in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

