Michelle Lee Strode Norris, age 43, Tompkinsville, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born April 8, 1977 in Tompkinsville, she was the daughter of the late Betty Strode and Stewart Blankenship and the wife of Kevin Norris, who survives. Michelle worked in nursing and as a residential painter. She was a member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors, other than her husband, include two daughters, Brittany (Kyle) McFarland, Tompkinsville and Michaela Whitehead, Tompkinsville; three sisters, Ann (Jeff) Rowlett, Summer Shade, Anita (Ricky) Crowe, Tompkinsville, and Mary Blankenship, Summer Shade; one brother, Van Blankenship, Summer Shade; one grandchild, Kason McFarland; and a special uncle, Jody Strode.

One sister, Melissa Cain preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with limited seating. Brother Chad Harston will be officiating with burial to follow in the Lone Star Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00. Memorials may be made to the Lone Star Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions face mask are required and social distancing.