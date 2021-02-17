Mable Oaks, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Glenview Health Care. She was born February 16, 1921 in Metcalfe County to the late Frank Otis Thompson and Virgie Alice Franklin Thompson. Mable was a retired nurse from T. J. Samson Community Hospital, where she worked for 42 years. Mrs. Oaks was a member of the former Columbia Avenue Church of Christ.

Survivors include, two daughters, Bonnie Anderson (Rodney) and Brenda Mutter Simpson (Bobby); four grandchildren, Abby Hurt (Andy), Angie Geringswald (Brian), Cody Mutter (Ashley), Leslie Miller; five great-grandchildren, McKenzie Pedigo, Michael Rock, Reid Geringswald, Haley Mutter, Nolan Mutter; two sisters, Ruby Witty and Anne Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Charles Royce Oaks; one sister, Ruth Stephens; two brothers, Wesley Howard Thompson and Jessie Thompson; one son-in-law, Eugene Mutter; and one great-grandchild, Charlie Mutter.

The family has chosen cremation and there will be no funeral services. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Oaks. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.