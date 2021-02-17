Kenneth Gene Esters, age 84 of Cave City, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a native of Hart County and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a life-long farmer and loved animals, especially his mules and horses.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ann Esters; his parents, Dellard Esters and Mary Adwell Esters; two brothers, Ramey Esters and Marion Esters.

He is survived by one son, Terry Esters (Connie) of Cave City; three daughters, Jean Ann Emerson (Doug) of Smiths Grove, Pam Poynter (Juluian) of Cave City and Kennetha Foster (Roy “Collin”) of Mission, TX; twelve grandchildren, Jason Esters, Sheena Hughes, Chris Emerson, Dustin Emerson, Tracie Branham, Nicholas Poynter, Shea Lambirth, Travis Poynter, Kenton Poynter, Celeste Strange, Carmen Strange & Colleen Foster; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Willa D. Vincent and Thelma Sturgeon.

Funeral services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, February 20 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, February 19 at Winn Funeral Home and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BRAWA ( 175 Trojan Trail – Glasgow, Ky 42141)