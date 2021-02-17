Jo Ann (Keith) Baskett, age 64, of Tompkinsville passed away on February 14, 2021, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on June 25, 1956, the daughter of the late Robert Edward and Lizzie Helen (Copas) Keith. She loved yard sales, watching her grandchildren, and bible study. Jo Ann was an honest woman, and loved Jesus, and tried to live by his word. She was a firecracker and life of the party and loved her kids and her family.

She is survived by her husband, David Baskett; one daughter, Megan Bennett and husband Anthony of Tompkinsville one son, Shannon Keith of Tompkinsville; four step-children, Christina Manchester and husband Rick, Ryan Baskett, Burt Baskett, and Steve Dismon all of Indiana; four sisters, Kathey Smith of Tompkinsville, Janice “Susie” Moore and husband Carlie, Margie Keith and Tina Gerald and husband Steve, all of Gamaliel; three brothers, Larry Keith and wife Virginia of Shepherdsville, and

Michael and Danny Keith both of Tompkinsville; host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles “Tinker” Keith and David Neal Keith; two nephews, Josh Keith Hale and Little David Keith; one stepson, David Denny Baskett.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Bartley & Sons Funeral Home with private burial. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21 from 9:00 am until time for the service at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by the family for funeral expenses, and these may be made at the funeral home.

Bartley & Sons Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Jo Ann Baskett. For the protection of Mrs. Jo Ann Baskett’s family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the service to abide by Governor Beshear’s

recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.