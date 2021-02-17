Gregory Ellis Welch, age 55, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1965, to the late Harold Welch and Mary Joyce Lawhorn. He attended Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Greg was a member of the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge and an avid outdoorsman. He worked for Emberton Cabinet Shop for 24 years.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Joyce Lawhorn, and his step-father, Doug Lawhorn; his wife, Charolette Welch; one daughter, Mary Katheryn Ragland and husband Corey of Cookeville, Tennessee; two sisters, Angie Welch Spickard, and Kim Haase and husband J.D. both of Bowling Green; two brothers, Nathan Welch of Gamaliel and Adam Welch of Tompkinsville;

three nieces, Taylor Brent and husband Kendrick, Samantha Haase and Ava Welch; one nephew, Shane Spickard and wife Katie; one great-niece Winnie Spickard also survives.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Welch.

Funeral services will 1:00 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel with burial in Freedom # 2 Cemetery. Bro. Tim Eaton will officiate the service. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm

and Saturday morning after 8:00 am until time for the service at 1:00 pm.

Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Welch. For the protection of Mr. Welch’s family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the service to abide by Governor Beshear’s

recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.