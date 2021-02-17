Dwayne Fitzhugh, age 85 of Sunfish, departed this life on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born on August 26, 1935 in Leola, Arkansas to the late Nemon and Merle Styles Fitzhugh. He was married to his devoted wife and best friend, Barbara Duvall Fitzhugh, who survives.

Dwayne retired as a terminal manager with Benton Express. Since retirement, he and his wife have volunteered in the community and been instrumental in operating St. John’s Thrift Store. He was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two daughters, Rusti Fitzhugh of Alaska and Karen Taylor of Double Springs, AL; two stepchildren, David Highsmith (Kathy) of Bowling Green and Charlene Lonsbery (Joseph) of Smiths Grove; five grandchildren, Shiloh Dietz, Tyler Fitzhugh, Madelyn Highsmith, Sasha Hardin and Jennifer Meredith; two great-grandchildren, Kayleb Gray and Jasmen Meredith; two brothers, Don Fitzhugh of Pine Bluff, AR and Troy Lee Fitzhugh of Virginia, along with a host of friends. He was preceded in death by two children, Robin Hoffman and Nathan Fitzhugh; a grandson, Andrew Gray and two siblings, Elaine McKenney and Charles Fitzhugh.

Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. John’s Food Pantry, 301 S. Main Street, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 7 pm, Friday, February 19, 2021

9 – 9:30 am, Saturday, February 20, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

ROSARY PRAYER SERVICE

6 pm, Friday, February 19, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL MASS

10 am, Saturday, February 20, 2021

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church