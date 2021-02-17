Daniel Clayborn Williams, age 70, of Cave City, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at residence in Cave City, KY. He was retired carpenter, Vietnam Marine Corps Veteran and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

He was the son of Winford Williams and the late Katie Frances Waggoner Williams.He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, James, Grady & Buford Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hogan-Williams; two daughters, Misty Titus (Peter), Denver, CO, Whitney DeFevers, Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Shelia Perkins, Horse Cave, KY; four grandchildren, Arial Vance, Zoe & Zack Titus, Isla Crider.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY