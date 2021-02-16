Wendell Rudolph “Rudy” Gillon 84 of Glasgow died Sunday at NHC Healthcare. The Barren County native was the son of the late Wendell “Jack” Gillon and Helen Lawrence Gillon. He was born in 1936 in the Austin area.

He was a 1955 graduate of Park City High School and attended the University of Kentucky. Rudy joined the Army in 1959 serving in Korea. He was a former fieldman for Dairymen Inc and Stockyard Farm and Dairy. Rudy was a member of Old Zion United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher. He was a founding member of the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department. He loved the Lord, his church family, his community and the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Rudy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail Ford Gillon; his daughter, Sonya Bragg (Gary) and his son, Scott Gillon (Chele); his grandchildren: Kyle Bragg (Cierra), Kelsey Bragg and Boris Siakam and his great grandchildren: Briar, Brinlee and Brady Bragg and Joaquin Siakam. Other survivors include his brothers and sisters: Diane Moore, Gary Gillon and Rita Gillon; his sister- in-law, Susan Ford as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

. A walkthrough visitation for Rudy Gillon will be held at Old Zion United Methodist Church on Highway 1297, Glasgow on Saturday from 4 pm until 8 pm and again on Sunday, from 11 am until time of funeral services at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Old Zion Cemetery. The Cone Funeral Home of Bowling Green is in charge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department or the Old Zion Methodist Youth Group.