Rondell T. Gillock, age 79 of Northtown passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was native of Hart County and a member of North Town United Baptist Church. He as former teacher at the Northtown School; he played steal guitar in his own band “Ronnie and Rondell’s Band”. Later in his life he was foreman for T.A.R.C. in Louisville.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Gillock; one daughter, Phyllis Rountree Gillock; his parents, Johnny Gillock and Rivera Evelyn Mansfield Gillock; one sister, Wanda Tapscott.

He is survived by one son, Johnny Gillock and his wife Edna; his daughter, Rhonda Gillock Logsdon and her husband Robert; 6 grandchildren, Melanie Vangettie, Stephanie Sturgeon, John Thomas Logsdon, Jessica Logsdon, Anthony Hensley, Felicia Basham, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown United Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.

