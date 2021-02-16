Levona Evelyn “Bonnie” Love age 84 of Sonora passed away Monday night at her home. She was the daughter of the late Roy & Ersie Meredith Priddy. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Love.

Bonnie is survived by a daughter Pam Love of Sonora

Six brothers Roy Priddy, Jr. of Canmer and Darrell Priddy & his wife Violet of Upton, Willie Priddy of Upton,

Jerry Priddy of Munfordville, Calvin Priddy of Linwood & Roger Priddy of Magnolia

Three sisters Geneva Wease of Upton, Sharmain Logsdon of Clarkson & Linda Field of Bonnieville

A graveside service for Bonnie Love will be 1pm Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Brackett Cemetery in Upton with Bro. Stanley Wooden officiating. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.