Gregory Kenneth Vincent (Updated)

Gregory Kenneth Vincent, 59, Hardyville, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 in Corydon, Indiana after a long battle with dementia. He was a tree trimmer who loved to hunt and fish and who had a passion for game roosters. He was saved in July, 1979 and was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Vincent; grandparents, Reton and Lucille Nichols; and parents-in-law, Martin and Nina Ballard.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Brenda Ballard Vincent; two sons: Derek (Erica) and Eric (Lauren) Vincent; two daughters: Erica (Patrick) and Dereka Vincent all of Hart County; nine grandchildren: Brianna, Natalie, Lexi, Zaelynn, Zada, Westyn, Nevaeh, Paityn, and Serenity; his mother, Zada Vincent; three brothers: Jeff, Cliff, and Steve Vincent all of Horse Cave; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 4 on Monday and continue after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses are suggested.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.