Gladys Terry, age 95, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. Gladys packed many experiences into her 95 years.

She worked many different jobs from being a retail manager at Stewarts to Stocks Brothers Nursery to owning her own business. She enjoyed traveling and visited at least 17 different countries and 40 states. She also enjoyed geneology which granted her membership into the DAR. She was a charter member with Linwood Fire Department and enjoyed the fellowship of the Red Hat Ladies. Even in retirement while working with her son, she was able to beat sales records for selling Polaris ATV. She was also a writer for the Hart County News such as the Linwood Personals. She was a member of Knoxes Creek Baptist Church where she had also taught Sunday School.

She is the daughter of the late Jesse Fults and Sarah Ella Durrett Fults and wife of the late Albert Marshall Terry. She was also preceded in death by a sister Doretha Fults.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Clopton (Tom), Elizabethtown, KY; one son, Sam Terry (Patty), Munfordville, KY; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; caregivers, Ruth Thompson, ELizabeth Maulden.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Saturday, February 20, 2021. Due to recent public health concerns, funeral services are private and limited to immediate familly.

The funeral celebration for Gladys Terry will be private but live streamed on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM CT. To view, family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY. Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com