Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle expecting their second child

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced on Sunday they are expecting their second child. The couple’s representative said in a statement, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The baby’s gender and anticipated arrival date were not revealed. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said, “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

Photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman, shared on Twitter a black-and-white photo she snapped of the couple with the caption: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan.”

36-year-old Harry, son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana married Markle, 39, in 2018. They already are the parents of toddler Archie, who was born in May 2019. The couple announced last year that they were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the British royal family and now reside n California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting second child Via www.msn.com Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of…

Editorial credit: Mr Pics / Shutterstock.com