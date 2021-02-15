Daniel Berger wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 30-Foot putt

Daniel Berger’s 30-foot putt in the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am led him to victory on Sunday. Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June.

Maverick McNealy made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 66 and was tied for the lead after his eagle putt on the 18th stopped inches away. Berger was in the group behind him, and needed only two putts for birdie to win, instead finishing with a flair. Berger finished at 18-under 270 for his fourth career victory.

