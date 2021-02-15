Cara Louise Stinson, 61, of Cave City passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Cara was born in Indianapolis, IN on September 27, 1959, to the late Stanley Eugene “Smitty” Smith and Carol Jean Mayes Smith who survives. She worked at Walbert Trucking Company as Office Manager for 44 years. Cara was a 1977 graduate of Barren County High School and member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include her loving husband of 44years, Ricky Lee Stinson of Cave City; her son, Daniel Stinson (Melinda) of Cave City; granddaughter, Olivia Rae Stinson of Cave City; sisters, Cheryle Stonerock (Chris) and Jill Leftwich (Joe) both of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Lisa Bulhoes, Tammy Groce, and Barbara Miller.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Wayne Wilson.

A private family service will be held 2:00pm Friday, February 19th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Cara’s wishes were to be cremated. Burial will be at poplar Log Cemetery at a later date.

All those who wish to honor and remember Cara in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home for safety of those in attendance. For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at 2:00pm Friday at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.

A.F. Crow & Son