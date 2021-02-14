Vickie Lynn Jones, 67, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born on November 29, 1953 to the late Raymond Oliver Whitlow and Nettie Mae Perkins Whitlow. Vickie was a home maker, and she attended the Edmonton Worship Center in Metcalfe County.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Gardner of McKenzie, TN; two grandchildren, Forrest Lee Ferguson of Louisville, KY, and Katheryn Ferguson of Hornbeak, TN; Her companion, Mitchell Kinser of Glasgow; close friends, Rick & Terri Wilson of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Jones.

Funeral service will be 1:00pm Tuesday, February 16th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.