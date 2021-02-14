Sunday 14th February 2021
Mr. Glenn Milby

  • @ 7:44 pm

Mr. Glenn Milby, age 58 of the Allendale Community in Green County, passed away Saturday at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

He is survived by his wife:  Connie Sue Dunn Milby of Allendale.

A son and a daughter-in-law:  Jeffrey & Carlee Milby of Knifley.

4 grandchildren:  Memphis Milby, Chesney Milby, Raelee Milby and Kenlee Milby.

2 brothers and a sister-in-law:  Bobby Ray & Ann Milby of Summersville and Timothy Neal Milby of Donansburg.

a sister:  Suzanne Druen of Bowling Green.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Glenn Milby are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg.

