Mr. Glenn Milby, age 58 of the Allendale Community in Green County, passed away Saturday at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

He is survived by his wife: Connie Sue Dunn Milby of Allendale.

A son and a daughter-in-law: Jeffrey & Carlee Milby of Knifley.

4 grandchildren: Memphis Milby, Chesney Milby, Raelee Milby and Kenlee Milby.

2 brothers and a sister-in-law: Bobby Ray & Ann Milby of Summersville and Timothy Neal Milby of Donansburg.

a sister: Suzanne Druen of Bowling Green.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Glenn Milby are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg.