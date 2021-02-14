Marie Wells, 92, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 15, 1928 in Mount Hermon, Kentucky to the late James Edward Rhoton and Lillie Mae Wisdom Rhoton. Marie was a retired seamstress at Handmacher and a member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church.

Survivors include, one son, Gary Wells (Debbie); three grandchildren, Jamey Wells (Amber), Jennifer Kelly (Brandon), Jonathan Gibson (Kathi); six great-grandchildren, Jaydon Luke Wells, Corbin James Wells, Cash Sawyer Wells, Jace Kane Kelly, Tenley Gibson, Tessa Gibson; one brother, Arnold “Cotton” Rhoton; and one sister, Barbara Chambers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. James Lewis Wells; one daughter, Kathy Gibson; one son-in-law, Tony Gibson; two sisters, Marylene “Mickey” Oliver, Jean Rutherford; and two brothers, Fred Rhoton and an infant brother.

A funeral service for Mrs. Wells will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, February 18th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed 2:00 PM at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.com.