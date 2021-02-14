Lonard Lindsey, age 82 of Chalybeate, departed this life on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on March 7, 1938 to the late Henry and Ollie Lindsey. He was married to his devoted wife of fifty-nine years, Alpha Johnson Lindsey, who survives.

Lonard retired from maintenance with the Edmonson County School System. He also enjoyed working on his farm. Lonard was the oldest deacon and a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two children, Ronnie Lindsey (Maretta) of Glasgow and Karen Graham (Randy) of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, Desiree Lindsey, Dana Lindsey, Jacob Lindsey and Sarah Davis (Luke); five great-grandchildren, Aison Jennings, Lavendar Jennings, Lily Lyles, Laken Pierce and Violet Davis; three brothers, Leon Lindsey, Glen Lindsey (Susie) and James Lindsey and one sister, Dorothy Logsdon (Billy). He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leo and Pleas Lindsey.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Oak Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Harry Girard, 1168 Mohawk Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

12—8 pm, Sunday, February 14, 2021

9—11 am, Monday, February 15, 2021

Oak Grove United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Monday, February 15, 2021

Oak Grove United Baptist Church