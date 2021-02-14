Mr. Justin Travis Flowers, age 33 of Burkesville died Sunday at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born in 1987 in Mississippi the son of Franklin Junior and Rosemary (Steffes) Flowers. He was self employed as a carpenter and helped build many of the Dollar General Stores in the local area. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Junior and Shelby Flowers, uncle, Joseph Wayne Flowers.

He is survived by his father, Franklin Junior Flowers, mother Rosemary (Steffes) Flowers Sister, Michaela Flowers nephew, Kaiden Flowers all of Burkesville. Maternal grandparents, Merle and Barbara Steffes of Michigan, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.