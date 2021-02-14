Sunday 14th February 2021
Joyce Ann Newnum

  • @ 6:37 am

Joyce Ann Newnum of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of Scottsville, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.  The Louisville, KY native was a housekeeper and daughter of the late James Elic Gordon and Sarah Lee Mitchell Gordon. 

 

She is survived by a daughter:  Brenda Cummings and companion, Troye Gipson, Bowling Green, KY; 

1 brother:  Bobby Gordon, Scottsville, KY; 

3 sisters:  Rita Warner and husband, Kenneth, Scottsville, KY; Linda Nelly and husband, David, Sr. and Ruby Stone and husband, Wayne, all of Louisville, KY; 

2 grandchildren:  Kimberly and Jacob; 

5 great grandchildren:  Jaylynn, McKynlee, Conner, Bentlee and Kelton. 

She was preceded in death by a son:  John Newnum, Jr.; 1 brother:  Ray Gordon; 1 sister:  Jean Meredith and her companion of 30 years:  Jim Basham. 

 

Visitation with the family will be 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Laura Turner Chapel.  Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. 

