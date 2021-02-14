Joyce Ann Newnum of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of Scottsville, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Louisville, KY native was a housekeeper and daughter of the late James Elic Gordon and Sarah Lee Mitchell Gordon.

She is survived by a daughter: Brenda Cummings and companion, Troye Gipson, Bowling Green, KY;

1 brother: Bobby Gordon, Scottsville, KY;

3 sisters: Rita Warner and husband, Kenneth, Scottsville, KY; Linda Nelly and husband, David, Sr. and Ruby Stone and husband, Wayne, all of Louisville, KY;

2 grandchildren: Kimberly and Jacob;

5 great grandchildren: Jaylynn, McKynlee, Conner, Bentlee and Kelton.

She was preceded in death by a son: John Newnum, Jr.; 1 brother: Ray Gordon; 1 sister: Jean Meredith and her companion of 30 years: Jim Basham.

Visitation with the family will be 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Laura Turner Chapel. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.