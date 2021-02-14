Gregory Kenneth Vincent, 59, Hardyville, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 in Corydon, Indiana after a long battle with dementia. He was a tree trimmer who loved to hunt and fish and who had a passion for game roosters. He was saved in July, 1979 and was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Vincent; grandparents, Reton and Lucille Nichols; and parents-in-law, Martin and Nina Ballard.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Brenda Ballard Vincent; two sons: Derek (Erica) and Eric (Laureen) Vincent; two daughters: Erica (Patrick) and Dereka Vincent all of Hart County; nine grandchildren: Brianna, Natalie, Lexi, Jaelynn, Zada, Westyn, Nevaeh, Paityn, and Serenity; his mother, Zada Vincent; three brothers: Jeff, Cliff, and Steve Vincent all of Horse Cave; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 4 on Wednesday and continue after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses are suggested.