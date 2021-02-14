Freida Joyce Stratton, 81 of Bowling Green died Friday, February 12 at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late William and Ersie Wingfield Poteet. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Owen Stratton, a son Mark Ausbrooks and step son, Glenn Stratton, Jr. Freida was an assembly worker and an interior designer, she was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Her survivors are her daughter, Sheila Ausbrooks Parker (Jeff), a son Ron Ausbrooks (Joan), a step daughter, Sheila Warren (Cecil), a stepson, Scott Stratton (Luann); several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service for Freida will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Those who wish to honor Freida in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.