Mr. Clifton Reed Allen, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 89 years, 2 months, and 24 days. He was born on Thursday, November 19, 1931 in the Palestine Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Harve Edgar & Meldia Mary (Owens) Allen. He was of the Nazarene faith, a member of Centerpoint Nazarene Church, a steel worker for Ingersoll Steel for more than 30 years, member of the U.A.W. 317 of New Castle, Indiana, and a farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Danny Cleveland Allen, siblings, James W. Allen, Glenn Allen, Beldon Allen, Horace Allen, Margie Young, father-in-law and mother-in-law, C.C. and Eliza (Phares) Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Drusilla (Smith) Allen of Burkesville, Kentucky whom he wed on Saturday, November 14, 1953, children, David (& Debbie) Allen of New Castle, Indiana, John (& Tammy) Allen of Edmonton, Kentucky, Claudine (& Todd) Davidson of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings, Roy W. Allen of New Castle, Indiana, Reba Martin of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Lola (& James) Jones of Glasgow, Kentucky, grandchildren, James (& Connor) Allen, Taylor (& Marshall) Henson, Isaac (& Sydney) Allen, Allie (& Trent) Thomas, Emilia Allen, Jax Allen, Jozie Allen, great-grandchildren, Adilyn Henson, Beau Allen, Berkley Reed Henson, Razzie Mae Thomas.

The funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Parson officiating. Burial will be in the Modoc Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 14, 2021 after 5:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Monday. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the Modoc Cemetery Fund in Mr. Allen’s Memory. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.