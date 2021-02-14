Betty Waddell, age 91 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Genesis Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on May 14, 1929 to the late Maude Meredith. She was married to Hillard Thomas Waddell, who preceded her in death.

Betty was saved as a young girl at Stockholm United Baptist Church. She was a housewife and enjoyed babysitting, quilting and helping her husband on their farm.

She leaves to honor her memory– her son-in-law, Eddie Cook of Cub Run along with several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patsy Loretta Cook and five brothers, Carlos, Amos, Wavie, Grayden and Howard Meredith.

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 2 pm, Sunday, February 14, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, February 14, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel