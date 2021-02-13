Leroy “Billy” Smith age 87 of Munfordville passed away Friday morning at his son’s home. He was the son of the late Bubby & Oris Butler Smith. Billy was a member of the Mt. Beulah Methodist Church, a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country during the Korean conflict and he was a retired employee from Ford Motor Company.

Billy was preceded in death by four brothers J.B., Damon, infants Jesse & Delmer and three sisters Janetta Miller, Searoba Lawson & Janice McCorkle.

Billy is survived by his wife Ada Mae

One son Rodney Smith & his wife Alicia of Horse Cave

Two grandsons Jeremy Smith & his wife Ashley of Bowling Green and Dan Smith & his wife Becca of Alvaton

Three great-grandchildren Larkin, Claire & Sawyer Smith

One brother Sherman Smith of Tampa, FL, four sisters Imogene Carroll, Vanessa Waddell, Nina K. Smith and Beverly Shellenberger all of Elizabethtown

Funeral services for Billy Smith will be private. The family will have a walk-through visitation from 2-5pm Tuesday, Feb. 16th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home, if weather permits. On behalf of the family, visitors are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.

The family request that memorial donations be given to the Mt. Beulah Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association, the donations may be left at the funeral home.