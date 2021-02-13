Dorothy Frances Elliott, 92, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her residence. She was one of eight children and was born July 6, 1928 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Clarence Elbert Ellis and Ermin Powell Ellis. Dorothy was a seamstress for Handmacher until it closed and then she retired. After retirement, she worked as a greeter for T. J. Samson. Mrs. Elliott attended Grace Baptist Church. She was once married to the late Tom B. Elliott.

Survivors include, one son, Tommy Elliott (Mary) of Glasgow, Kentucky; one brother, Rondal Dee Ellis of Louisville, Kentucky; two sisters, Wilma Lois Boles of Glasgow, Kentucky and Linda Joyce Steenbergen of Glasgow, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Betty Ellis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, William Emberton, Richard Emberton, Mitchell Ellis, and an infant brother.

A funeral service for Mrs. Elliott will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 14th at the

A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until time for the service at the funeral home.