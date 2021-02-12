Ronald H. Roof, 74, of Huff passed away at 7:39 PM Thursday Feb. 11, 2021 at his home with family by his side.

The Edmonson County native was a farmer, carpenter and a US Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a son of the late Clifford Roof and Ella Miller Roof. He was preceded in death by a sister, Estelle Bray; and six brothers, Larry, Randall, Hershel, Wavie, Athel and Bobby Roof.

A public walk-through visitation is scheduled for 1-4 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services are private. Burial will take place in Dit Vincent Cemetery.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews; and many great and great great nieces and nephews.