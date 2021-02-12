James Lewis Yokley, age 78 of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Warren County native was born on September 29, 1942 to the late Finley and Ruth Compton Yokley. He was married to his devoted wife of fifty-seven years, Opal Decker Yokley, who survives.

James was the owner of Yokley Auto Sales, and a former employee of J.E. Bohannon Tobacco Co., Cutler Hammer and TSC. He was a skillful man, and also worked as a masonry and logger. James was a trustee of Liberty Hill Missonary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two children, Jimmy Yokley (Shelia) of Smiths Grove and Tammy Hampton (Craig) of Cave City; four grandchildren, Matthew Hampton (Kassey), Makalla Morrison (Maurice), Sara Beth Yokley and Alissa Stice (Aaron); four great-grandchildren, Jada Knight, Braylon Knight, Isla Kate Hampton and Memphis Aaron Stice; two siblings, Ottis Yokley and Grace Jessie (Dan) and a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Yokley. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Leroy Yokley and three sisters, Josephine Obryan, Delores East and Dee Alley.

THE VISITATION AND SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

