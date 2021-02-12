Ethel Marie Goff, age 93 of Horse Cave passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Hart County and a member at Northtown United Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Goff; her parents, Lee Eads and Lorena Gardner Eads; one great-granddaughter, Montana Sky Milby; two brothers, David and Orvell Eads.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim Redman (Steve Horton) of Horse Cave; one grandson, Adam Milby (Ashley) of Mt. Washington; one granddaughter, Randon Redman of Horse Cave; two great-granddaughters, Jania Redman and Hadley Horton; six great-grandsons, Jon-Aden Carroll, Jackson and Jameson Milby, Lincoln Milby, River Garber and Noah Allen; three sisters, Linda Thompson, Evelyn Thompson and Stella Redman; three brothers, Charles Eads, Fielding “Cotton” Eads and Larry Eads.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home.