Economic Authority announces legislative priorities agenda

Maureen Carpenter, executive director of the Barren County Economic Authority, led the way for a recent statement from the Authority and the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce that expressed concern with local government proceedings. The action appears to have set a precedent for the newly announced legislative agenda.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two of Glasgow and Barren County’s top economic voices announced Friday that they developed a list of joint legislative priorities.

The move comes as the two identify themselves as the “voice of the Barren County business community on local, state, and national political issues.”

The BCEA and GBCCC will use the legislative priorities to lobby elected representatives regarding business-friendly regulation, tax and regulatory reform, education and workforce, transportation, quality of life and infrastructure investments, a news release said.

“The BCEA and GBCCC worked collectively on identifying issues important to business, industry, and the advancement of Barren County to include in our Legislative Priorities,” said Maureen Carpenter, Executive Director of the BCEA. “We look forward to working with the Chamber, legislators and local elected officials to improve our business climate.”

The BCEA and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce released a joint statement that discouraged the Glasgow EPB to engage a lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority. The action was successful. The statement also came alongside a resolution from the Glasgow City Council that urged the mayor to intervene on the GEPB issues. The Glasgow EPB dropped the lawsuit on Friday.

The legislative priorities target support for legislation, funding and programs that provide a competitive environment for economic and community development, ensures homegrown talent pipeline has the skills necessary to meet the needs of our employers; safe, robust and reliable transportation infrastructure that supports key sectors of our economy; promotes the continued revitalization of our downtowns and business districts; and promotes small business and community growth to expand income potential of all businesses within our trade area.

“The GBCCC serves as an influential advocate for our local businesses and its economy,” said Treva Shirley, GBCCC President. “Collaborating with the BCEA and our state and local officials allows us to expand our reach in Glasgow and Barren County and brings our strengths together to create a united front for our community.”

