Arthur Franklin Ray Talley, 57, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the NHC Nursing Facility. He was a son of the late Samuel L. Talley and Delores J. Burke Talley. He was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his son: Josh Talley: his granddaughter: Caiobhe Talley; four brothers: Samuel Talley, Jr. (Sharon), Charles Talley (Rhonda), Brian Talley and Shawn Talley; two sisters: Sandra Gross (Jimmie) and Jamie Hiltner (Bill); several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family has chosen cremation with a private memorial service. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.