Troye Allen Shirley, age 66, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Blue Ash Hospice. Born January 19, 1955 in Summer Shade, KY he was a son of the late Fred Donald and Christine (Jones) Shirley. He worked as an accountant for the city of Cincinnati, was of the Baptist faith, and a United States Marine veteran.

Survivors include one daughter, Christina J Shirley, Cincinnati, OH; one sister, Nola Shirley (Wendell) Taylor, Cincinnati, OH; two brothers, William C (Marsha) Shirley, Cincinnati, OH and Grayling Shirley, Los Angeles, CA; and one grandchild, Aaron Troye Thompkins.

Preceding him death besides his parents, was a brother Fred Donald Shirley, Jr

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 13, 2021, 12:00 noon at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Brother Ronnie Bryant officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church from 11:30 until time of services at noon.

Face masks will be required, social distancing must be observed and limited seating will be available at the funeral.

The funeral service will be live streamed on McMurtrey Funeral Home face book page at 12:00 noon Saturday July 13, 2021 for those unable to attend.