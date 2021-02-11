Ruth Cornwell Crowe, 91, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, February 11th, at her home. Ruth was born in Monroe County, KY, on January 20, 1930, a daughter of the late Effie (Sisco) and Kelly Cornwell. On October 31, 1953 she married Herman C. Crowe, who preceded her in death. She worked at various sewing factories for 30 years.

Ruth is survived by three sons Cancil Crowe, and wife, Linda, of Tompkinsville, KY; Ancil Crowe, of Scottsville, KY and Charles Crowe, of Tompkinsville, KY; five grandchildren, Andrea Dewitt, Greg Crowe, Alex Majors (J.D.), Christy Howard (Rich), and Cassandra Cleary (Ronnie); and seven great grandchildren, Chase and Gracie Hodges, Landon Howard, Aubrey and Hunter Cleary, Gage and Alexis Dewitt.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, H.B. and Everett Crowe and a sister, Irene Holcomb.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 14th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Burial to follow at Harlans Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation is Saturday 4:00-8:00 PM, and Sunday, after 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM.

For the protection of Mrs. Crowe’s family it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshears recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. No public lounge is available at this time.