Robert Henry Burdette, Cave City, KY passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Southern Kentucky Hospice House in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Dr. Henry Burdette and Katherine Pedigo Burdette. He was an active member of the Salem Baptist Church, Cave City, where he taught Sunday School for 44 years and was music leader. He was very active in the KY 4-H Club Program for 30 years. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.

He is survived by his wife Frances Carter Burdette; one son, Matthew Burdette (Catron) of Morgantown; one step-son, Tim Hawks (Debbie) of Tompkinsville; four grandchildren: Aimee Hawks, Andy Hawks (Trang), Evelyn Burdette, and Carter Burdette; two great-grandchildren: London Minor and Liam Hawks; three sisters-in-law, Katherine Rogers, Bessie Bunch (John), and Nancy Settle (Bill).

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 8 pm Saturday and after 9 am Sunday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideon’s International or to Crossroads Life Center.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.