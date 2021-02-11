President Biden announces executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday he had approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar, repeating demands for the generals to give up power and free civilian leaders. Biden said the order enables his administration “to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests as well as close family members,” adding that Washington would identify the first round of targets this week, and was taking steps to prevent the generals in Myanmar — also known as Burma — having access to $1 billion in Myanmar government funds held in the United States.

The Feb. 1 coup overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian-led government, and occurred less than two weeks after Biden took office. Biden said, “I again call on the Burmese military to immediately release the democratic political leaders and activists,. The military must relinquish power it has seized.”

