Michael Lee DeFord, 77, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence. the Elkhart, IN native was a retired employee of LaBour Pump Company in Elkhart, IN and a member of Scottsville Church of Christ. He was the son of the late James DeFord and Ethel Irene Miller DeFord and husband of the late Dorothy Helen Galbreath DeFord.

He is survived by 3 daughters: Kimberly DeFord and Tammy DeFord and husband, William Baum, all of Scottsville, KY; Holly Troupe and husband, David, Lexington, KY;

1 sister: Patricia Mann and husband, Jerry, Jones, Michigan;

4 grandchildren: Samuel Baum (Erin), Caitlin Baum, Derrick Troupe and Taylor Humphrey (Matt);

2 great grandchildren: Layton James Humphrey and Paisley Noel Humphrey.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Larry DeFord.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Scottsville Church of Christ with Bro. Randy Wells officiating. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.