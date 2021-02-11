Martha Lindsey Poteet, age 67 of Brownsville, departed this life on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 3, 1953 to the late Homer and Maggie Jane Johnson Lindsey.

Martha retired as a factory worker, and was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two brothers, William Jackie Lindsey (Linda) and C.D. Lindsey (Sheila) all of Brownsville; four sisters, Bonnie Lindsey of Brownsville, Betty Watt of Pine Grove, Schirlene Young of Brownsville and Virginia Burns (Albert) of Atlanta, GA, along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Vincent and three siblings, Jimmy Andrew and Harold Lindsey and Margaret Jackson.

Interment will be in Johnson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Johnson Cemetery Fund, c/o Bro. Vernon Johnson, 1009 Mohawk Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

4—7 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021

10 am—1pm, Saturday, February 13, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1pm, Saturday, February 13, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel