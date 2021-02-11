Joseph Welborn Garrett, 85, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 22, 1935 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Harvey W. Garrett and Virginia Welborn Garrett. Joseph. Was a 1958 graduate of Purdue University and worked for R. R. Donnelley in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He later worked for Tyson Bearing in Ohio and in the fall of 1965, he moved to Glasgow, Kentucky with the company. In 1970, Joseph started Garrett Construction Company and was owner/operator until his retirement. Mr. Garrett was a member of both, First United Methodist Church in Glasgow, Ky and Naples Community Church in Naples, Florida.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Jennee Carpentier Garrett of Glasgow, Kentucky; a son, Jim (Lora) Garrett of Glasgow, Kentucky and their three children, Matthew Garrett of Pasadena, California, Katie Garrett of Nashville, Tennessee, Sara Garrett of Boston, Massachusetts; a son, Mike (Lee) Garrett of Glasgow, Kentucky and their two children, Elizabeth (Rob) Gatlin of Nashville, Tennessee, Adam Garrett of Glasgow, Kentucky; and a daughter, Susan (John) Apathy of Devon, Pennsylvania and their three children, Joe (Chloe Rideout) Apathy of Boston, Massachusetts, Emily Apathy of New York New York,, Caroline Apathy of Devon, Pennsylvania; and one brother, Richard W. (Bonnie) Garrett of Indianapolis, Indiana.

A graveside service for Mr. Garrett will be held 1 PM Wednesday, February 17th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Garrett. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Miles for Myeloma, First United Methodist Church Glasgow, KY, or Saint Matthews House Naples, FL