Teresa Gail Riddle Hurt 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February7, 2021 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born on December 8, 1960 to Cletus and Barbara Groce Riddle. She was a teacher’s assistant for Hiseville Elementary and North Jackson Elementary and also after school care at Red Cross Elementary. She was a member of Hiseville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband: Daryl Hurt; two children: Shannon Maulden and Adam Hurt; two grandchildren: Anthony and Robin Lynch; one sister: Janetta Ervin; two brothers: Richard Riddle and Tim Riddle; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Light House Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required