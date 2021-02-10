Rebecca Neagle Burke, 72, of Tampa, Florida died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

Rebecca was a Licensed Psychologist and earned her Ph.D. in Psychology in Chicago, Illinois. During her career, she owned a private practice in Palm Beach County, Florida and worked as a contractor for the U.S. Army, providing counseling to soldiers who served in combat missions overseas.

Survivors include two children John Michael Falcone (Jessica) of Miami, Florida and James Dustin Mandolfo (DeAnn) of Arlington, Virginia; two grandchildren Mia Falcone and Anthony Mandolfo; two siblings Geneva Strom and Elwood “Woody” Neagle (Brenda); nieces and nephews including, Lesa Cook, Barry Cook (Lisa), Troy Neagle (Amy), Jason Neagle (Tonya), and Zachary Neagle (Sally).

She was preceded by her parents Rev. Harry G. Neagle and Pansy L. Neagle.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Hatcher & Sadler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.