Larry G. Riley, 66, of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home.

Born June 29, 1954, son of the late Cecil and Lurie Spears Riley. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Roy Riley, James Rondal Riley and Barbara Butler.

Larry was retired from SEWS of Edmonton and a member of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Larry is survived by a brother, Ray Riley and wife Alice of Edmonton. A sister Betty Ingram of Hoopeston, Illinois.

Graveside services for Larry Riley will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, February 12th at Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Riley. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.