Dorothy Lee Alexander, age 86, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Temple Hill on May 9, 1934 to the late Dewey Burgess and the late Zelma (Anderson) Burgess. Ms. Alexander was a self-employed real estate developer and a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, James Alexander; one daughter, Sandra Poynter of Glasgow; one grandson, Dewayne Poynter of Glasgow; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Poynter of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Osborne; half-sister, Clarine Mills; brother, Robert Burgess.

A private service will be held for family at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Old Zion Cemetery.

To view the livestream of the service, please visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 13th. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

